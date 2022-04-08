Calls the future doctor who returned to Armenia from Russia

Mary Sahinyan was less than a year old when the family moved to the Russian Federation and settled there permanently. Today, 19-year-old Mary has already returned to Armenia. “It has been 2 years since I settled here, but before that I came to Armenia almost every summer. It was possible to spend the holidays in any European country, but my brother and I preferred to come to our native village. “After graduating from school, I said without thinking for a long time that I should continue my studies in Yerevan, and I was admitted to Yerevan State Medical University and will soon finish my second year,” Mary told us.



As for why he is a doctor, he mentioned the following about this. “Years ago, when I saw my grandmother in a very serious condition, I promised myself that I would become a doctor. Until now, when I remember him, my whole body trembles…

Fortunately, classes for our group are organized in Russian, but we also take Armenian language courses and study Armenian history. This is an opportunity for those of us who have received Russian education not only to get acquainted with our language, but also with our rich culture. I am convinced that education in Armenia is on a better quality level than in many, many cities in Russia. Here even the school curriculum is more complex and full than there. In a word, getting quality education is guaranteed here. ”

And did the expectations she had before coming to Armenia come true? Mary answers this question this way. “Definitely, yes շատ I have advised many of my close ones to move to Armenia and get an education in the homeland. In general, I advise those who are abroad to return and develop the country from within, not to wait for someone to do it for us. ”

We also learned from Mary that after graduating from medical school she decided to open her own clinic in Yerevan and do her favorite job in the homeland.

Yelena MATEVOSYAN

YSU 3rd year student

“Aravot” daily

07.04.2022: