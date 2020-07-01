Hyundai launches first electric minibus with 128kWh battery pack    – Armenian News

Hyundai is launching its first electric “minibus” equipped with a 128kWh battery pack for economical short trips, Electrek.co reports.

In recent years, electric buses are becoming popular with mass transit agencies trying to electrify their fleets.

Electric bus manufacturers like BYD and Protera have mostly dedicated to bigger vehicles for mass transit, but there’s also an opportunity for smaller transit vehicles to be electric.

Hyundai is seizing this opportunity with the brand new “County Electric,” an electric minibus:

The 7,710-mm-long County Electric is equipped with a high-efficiency and high-power 128-kWh lithium-ion-polymer battery that provides a variety of 250 km on the full charge. Hyundai Motor will offer you the bus in configurations with 15 to 33 seats.