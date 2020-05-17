Hyun Kyung Park wins KLPGA Championship as golf returns in South Korea | Golf News





Hyun Kyung Park kissing the KLPGA Championship trophy after her victory

Hyun Kyung Park received the KLPGA Championship title on Sunday, as ladies’s golf in South Korea restarted amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Park signed off with a second successive spherical of 67 to erase a three-shot deficit and triumph by one stroke in the tour’s first occasion since December.

Overnight chief Hee Jeong Lim (71) and Seon Woo Bae (68) shared second place at 16-under 272 in the occasion performed with out spectators on the Lakewood Country Club in Yangju.

An emotional Park hugged her father, who was caddying for her, after the profitable putt and was showered with petals from her friends who additionally did elbow bumps in what’s prone to be a brand new regular in sports activities.

“I was so disappointed not to have been part of that winner’s group last year,” Park stated.

“I am so happy that I got the first win out of the way in the first tournament of the year.”

“I don’t think the next win will come easily for me. I have to keep trying.”

Park celebrating together with her father after the win

The Lakewood Country Club was open solely to gamers, caddies, officers and media, as Park secured her maiden KLPGA victory in her second yr on the tour.

Caddies wore masks, gamers dined individually, and fist and elbow bumps changed post-round hugs and handshakes over the past 4 days.

Next month’s males’s Korea Open, co-sanctioned by the Asian Tour, was cancelled on Friday owing to the pandemic.

South Korea on Sunday reported 5 new home circumstances of coronavirus, elevating fears of a contemporary wave of contagion after weeks of practically no new home circumstances.