Hyuhome Electric Bikes for Adults Women Men, 4.0″ Fat Tires 26 Inch 21 Speed Ladies Sporting Mountain Bicycle, 48V 13AH/15AH 350W/500W/1000W MTB EBike with IP54 Waterproof

✔ Upgraded Version Configuration: 350W /500W /1000W 48V high speed motor, hign power(The greater the motor power, the stronger the riding power.). The highest speed can reach up to 40km/h(25mph). The gradeability can reach 30° in common road condition. 5 setting smart computer, which can display the battery status, speed, trip distance and modes.Provides 13AH / 15AH power configuration. Removable power supply makes you charge it on or off the frame. !!!Please purchase at [Tuceen]store.

✔ Excellent Accessories: E-bike wields front and rear disc brakes design and 21 speed shimano professional transmission system. Front suspension fork, offers smooth cushioning and shock absorption when cycling on rugged mountain road. It has handlebar with speed control thumb throttle grip.Control and adjust the transmission handlebars with a high-quality shifting system to ensure your riding is smooth, so that you can fully control the riding speed.

✔ Working Modes: The mens mountain bikes comes with [All in electric, Electric assist, Pure human riding] 3 cycling modes, you can choose the E-bike to enjoy a long time travel, or choose the bicycle for exercise; combining three mode would be a better choice. Go farther, go faster, and go more places. Whether you are a commuter, senior, casual rider or sports fan, this is the bike built for men women adult ladies young people.

✔ About After-sales: Thank you for your trust and love for Hyuhome electric bicycles. We will provide you with 24 h buyer support services and QA consultation. We provide a 2-year warranty for electric bicycles. In the process of use, if non-artificial wear occurs, please contact us to obtain free replacement parts to obtain a good riding experience. If there is a demand for bulk purchase, we provide personalized customization service! !!!Please purchase at [Tuceen]store.