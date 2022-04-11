The World Bank’s forecasts for the economic downturn in Armenia can be approached with reservations, as the World Bank may revise its forecast for GDP decline in two weeks, economist Armen Ktoyan told Aysor.am.

“All forecasts are conditioned by possible developments in the Russian economy. Today we have significant exports to Russia, there are imports that directly affect the Armenian economy. Now, if the Russian economy declines by 10%, we will have a situation, if by 15%, a completely different situation, if by 15%, a third situation.

In order to imagine what the current situation will cost us, we can make a simple calculation. Let’s take 7 trillion drams of Armenia’s GDP. 1% of it will make 70 billion drams, that is, losing 1% costs the economy 70 billion.

If we make a rough calculation, if we take պետական ​​state budget revenues, then the state budget will not receive revenue in accordance with it, և accordingly, no expenditures will be made in that part. In other words, every percentage increase in economic growth contributes to the replenishment of the state budget by about 17 billion drams. 5% growth means additional income of 80-90 billion. “This is how a citizen’s income can be achieved,” said the economist.

According to Armen Ktoyan, the slowdown in GDP growth means that the economy is shrinking by the corresponding amount, and the additional result created in the economy is divided into 3 directions: the state in the form of taxes, the employees in the form of salaries and the entrepreneurs in the form of profits.

“Hypothetically less than 1% growth means that the state, entrepreneurs and employees, together, do not receive 70 billion drams,” said our interlocutor, adding that today the Armenian economy is still in a bad state, to meet new challenges we need additional make an effort.