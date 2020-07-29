Hypnoser Weighted Blanket Adult (20 lbs, 60”x80”, Queen Size) | Diamond Heavy Blanket | 100% Cotton Material with Glass Beads



RENEW YOUR LIFE: Hypnoser’s all-natural heavy blanket provides the warmth and comfort of a gentle hug. Helps you fall asleep faster. Sleep soundly throughout the night and wake up feeling renewed!

EVEN NON-LEAKING TECHNOLOGY: Our Ultra-Premium, Luxury Design and Precision Computer Programmed sewing method means every heavy blankets are made to perfection. Smaller diamond pockets (only 4 x 4 inches) make the glass beads evenly distribute over your body for optimal mental and physical well-being and keeps the fillers noise-free unlike many of others. The Diamond sewn design brings luxury and style to another level.

CHOOSE THE RIGHT SIZE & WEIGHT :Measuring 60″x80″ & weighing 25LBs. Choosing the suitable weight would make the most of this blanket. A 25 lb heavy blanket is for 220-270 lbs individuals. Due to its weight, it’s not necessary to choose an oversized blanket. We recommend the 48”x72” for Twins and Full beds, 60”x80” for Full, Queen, and King sized beds.

EASY-CARE: Our Hypnoser heavy blanket is double lined and stitched, be machine washable on low, gentle cycle with cold water. Hang to dry. A Hypnoser removable duvet cover (sold separately) is highly recommended for easier cleaning.

AFTER-SALE SERVICE: We stand behind our product so if you are not happy with the product for any reason at all, we have a 30 day money back. Three year after-sale service: provide free mending (not include shipping label) We’re available to answer your questions, 24/7, and are always happy to hear from you, so please don’t hesitate to get in touch with us!