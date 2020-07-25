HyperX Cloud – Official Playstation Licensed Gaming Headset for PS4 with in-Line Audio Control, Detachable Noise Cancelling Microphone, Comfortable Memory Foam – Black



The HyperX Cloud PlayStation Official gaming headset features in-line audio control, a detachable noise cancelling microphone, comfortable memory foam, and immersive in-game audio. The in-line audio control makes it possible for gamers to quickly mute or change the volume of their headset by simply using the controls on the headset cable rather than going into console settings to adjust sound. The detachable noise cancelling microphone featured on the Cloud reduces background noise, creating an improved in-game chat experience while providing the convenience of easy removal to switch between gaming and listening to music. The HyperX’s signature memory foam provides comfort for long-lasting, marathon style gaming sessions. The soft padded leatherette featured on both the headband and over-the-ear ear cushions provides not only comfort but better sound quality due to the closed cup design. The HyperX Cloud features immersive in-game audio with crystal clear lows, mids, and high tones. The Cloud is HiFi capable, features 53 mm Drivers, and provides an immersive gaming experience through its superior sound quality.

Uses a 3. 5mm jack that allows you to conveniently Plug in the headset to the controller

Hifi capable, features 53mm drivers that provide enhanced bass-reproduction, crystal-clear low, mid and high tones, and has a closed cup design that provides an ambiance for an immersive gaming experience

Designed with comfort in mind, the headset has memory foam ear cushions and an adjustable headband that provides stability and durability

The microphone is digitally enhanced, detachable, adjustable, and noise cancelling. These features allow for an improved in-game chat experience

The in-line Audio control makes it possible to conveniently adjust the volume and mute the microphone right on the cable without having to go into console settings

Headphone Frequency response:15Hz–25,000 Hz

Microphone Frequency response: 50Hz-18,000 Hz