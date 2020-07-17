HyperX Cloud Alpha – Gaming Headset, Dual Chamber Drivers, Award Winning Comfort, Durable Aluminum Frame, Detachable Microphone, Works on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Mobile Devices – Red



HyperXTM Cloud Alpha’s groundbreaking Dual Chamber Drivers design gives audio more distinction and clarity by reducing distortion. The dual chambers separate the bass for cleaner, smoother sound. Cloud Alpha has premium red memory foam, an expanded headband and softer, more pliable leatherette, an aluminum frame, detachable braided cable and noise-cancellation microphone. Multi-platform compatible with in-line audio controls on PC, PS4, Xbox One and other platforms with 3.5mm ports. Frequency response of Microphone is 50Hz-18,000Hz. Issues due to headset detachable main cord partially inserted in the ear cup jack resulting in no microphone audio or quiet/static sounds. Customer should follow Cloud Alpha User Manual or HyperX Gaming support website headset cable attachment guidelines to properly connect the cord, activate microphone audio on the Alpha inline volume control box, and ensure Cloud Alpha configured as primary audio playback and recording device on the host system.

HyperX Dual Chamber Drivers for more distinction and less distortion

Signature award winning HyperX comfort

Durable aluminum frame with expanded headband

Detachable braided cable with convenient in line audio control

Detachable noise cancellation microphone

Compatible with PC, PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox One, Xbox One S, Mac, Mobile, Nintendo Switch, VR