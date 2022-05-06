Both lack and excess of vitamins in the body can cause health problems. Hypervitaminosis (hypervitaminosis) occurs when the drug is used in excess of the permissible dose.

Children are especially vulnerable when parents attribute this or that complaint of the child to the lack of vitamins, they give vitamins to the child without a doctor’s prescription.

Be especially careful with the use of fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E, K). they are quite well absorbed and leave the body late.

Excess vitamin D can cause nausea, vomiting, weakness, loss of appetite, dry skin, tachycardia. Excess vitamin D during pregnancy can adversely affect the development of the fetus առաջ cause problems with the skeletal system of the baby.

Excess of vitamin A leads to headache, dizziness, drowsiness, nausea, fever, blurred vision, convulsions. Children are especially sensitive to vitamin A overdose. In the latter case, overdose can be exacerbated by growth retardation, hair loss, and skin irritation.

Excess vitamin E leads to disorders of the gastrointestinal tract, fatigue, weakness, headache.

Excess vitamin B1 can cause hives, chills, general weakness, headache, dizziness, and profuse sweating.

Excess vitamin K leads to erythrocyte degeneration anemia, as well as convulsions and shortness of breath.

An overdose of vitamin B6 can lead to blood clots and blood clots, and an excess of vitamin E can cause high blood pressure.

Hypervitaminosis is caused by taking too many vitamins, especially due to self-medication. It is important to remember that vitamin preparations should be used with caution, only with a doctor’s prescription.

