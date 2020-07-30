Hyper Scape, Ubisoft’s take on Fortnite, launches August 11th

Ubisoft’s Hyper Scape, the studio’s new futuristic free-to-play battle royale shooter, will be released on August 11th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. The game is currently in open beta on PC, but that beta runs for just a few more days, ending on August 2nd.

Launch day marks the first time the game will be available on consoles. When it’s out, Ubisoft will also introduce a new weapon, new limited-time game modes, and a 100-tier battle pass, and more, according to a tweet from the official Hyper Scape Twitter account.

‘Hyper Scape’ was announced on July 2nd

Hyper Scape was first announced just this month with a technical test that was available on July 2nd to some Twitch and YouTube creators. Within 30 minutes of their streams starting, the game had rocketed to the top of the Twitch charts. (Right now, it’s much less popular on Twitch, but maybe that will change when the game is publicly available.)

My colleague Nick Statt went hands-on with the technical test, and he found it to be fast and chaotic with some interesting ideas to set it apart from other battle royale games. But Hyper Scape is a late entrant into an already crowded genre that includes popular games like Fortnite, Call of Duty: Warzone, PUBG, and Apex Legends.

Ubisoft is currently under heavy scrutiny following widespread allegations of abuse and harassment across the company, resulting in the departure of multiple executives. Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot outlined a number of internal changes coming to the company in an email sent to staff on July 2nd, and last week, Ubisoft announced that employee bonuses would be tied to “their ability to create a positive and inclusive workplace environment.”