HYPER GOGO Commuting Electric Scooter – 8.5″ All Terrain Tires – Up to 17.4MPH,Portable and Folding Electric Kick Scooter,Black

Output: DC 42V–2A

Maximum Range: 20KM

Maximum Speed: 28KM/H

Max Load: 100KG

Charginge Time: 4-5H

Net Weight: 26.5LBS

Folding Size: 1054*436* 480mm

Outline Size: 1054*436*1150mm

With a long-range 270WH battery, a smooth driving, and a portable folding structure.the HYPER GOGO 8.5″ Electric Scooter is made up of high grade light alloy aluminum material weighing at only 27lbs. The electric scooter is capable of holding an adult up to 100KG.It can be quickly folded and released, and can be carried with one hand after folding, making it an ideal commuting companion .

PORTABLE FOLDING DESIGN－Electric Scooter Adopt aerospace-grade aluminum folding frame, weights just 26.5lbs with a maximum load of 100kg. It can be quickly folded and released within 3 seconds, and can be carried with one hand after folding, making it an ideal commuting companion .

UPGRADED BATTERY－ Powerful 250W energy-saving motor can reach a maximum speed of 25km/h and a maximum cruising range of 20KM per full charge. The range may vary depending on riding conditions, weight, speed and / or terrain.

SAFETY LIGHTING SYSTEM－LCD display shows speed, battery level and driving mode, high-brightness front lighting LED lights reach a safe driving distance of 6 meters, red tail light flashes during braking to warn other pedestrians and vehicles on the road, and ensure nighttime Safety.

DUAL BRAKING SYSTE－Efficient, sensitive front and rear dual braking system disc brakes and ABS regenerative anti-lock braking system provide maximum riding comfort and safety while achieving a high response braking distance of 13.1 feet.

8.5 “SOLID TIRE－Explosion-proof / wear-resistant / shock-absorbing. Electric scooters with solid rubber tires provides a strong grip wear resistance, safety, and are suitable for different types of roads. smoothly driving even on a bumpy surfaces.brings you comfortable riding experience.