Hydrogen fuel cells – the future of clean data centers?

As our dependence on cloud services and progressively innovative innovation like AI continues to generate more data than ever, the concern of how to make power-thirsty data focuses cleaner is ending up being a major factor to consider for the world’s tech leaders.

Data center operators have actually relied on wind and wave energy in the past, while efforts to cool them to make intake more effective have actually led web business to build them in nations with chillier environments, likeIceland

In reality, this mission has actually triggered a data center cooling devices market forecasted to be worth US$24 billion by 2024

This week, nevertheless, Microsoft revealed a turning point in green data center energy, effectively utilizing hydrogen fuel cells to power a row of data center servers for 48 successive hours.

The test was part of the innovation company’s objective to remove dependence on diesel fuel by 2030, when it’s likewise intending to end up being carbon-negative In a post, Microsoft said the task might “jumpstart a long-forecast clean energy economy built around the most abundant element in the universe.”

At present, Microsoft states that diesel represent less than 1% of Microsoft’s total emissions. Its usage is restricted to Azure data centers where, like other cloud suppliers, diesel-powered generators support constant ‘five-nines’ schedule even in the occasion of power blackouts and other service interruptions.

Mark Monroe, concept in facilities engineer on Microsoft’s group for datacenter advanced advancement stated these generators were both pricey, and “don’t do anything for more than 99% of their life.”

With costs plunging, hydrogen fuel cells are ending up being a practical option, if just (at present) for the minimal function in providing emergency situation backup power.

An Azure datacenter equipped with fuel cells, a hydrogen tank, and an electrolyzer that transforms water particles into hydrogen and oxygen might be incorporated with the electrical power grid to supply load balancing services, Monroe stated.

Microsoft might launch the hydrogen fuel cells to produce electrical energy for the grid, with an electrolyzer able to be switched on throughout durations of excess wind or solar power production, to shop the energy as hydrogen. This facilities, stated the company, represents a chance for Microsoft to contribute in what will be a “dynamic kind of overall energy optimization framework that the world will be deploying over the coming years.”

“Hydrogen-powered long-haul vehicles could even pull up at data centers to fill their tanks.”

The seed for utilizing hydrogen fuel cells for backup power was planted in spring 2018, when scientists at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Golden, Colorado, powered a rack of computer systems with a proton exchange membrane, or PEM, hydrogen fuel cell.

But even prior to that, the company has actually been checking out methods to utilize fuel cells, starting to check out the innovation in 2013 with the National Fuel Cell Research Center at the University of California, Irvine, where they checked the concept of powering racks of servers with strong oxide fuel cells, or SOFCs, which are sustained by gas.

“They have the ability to make their own hydrogen out of the natural gas feed that they get,” Monroe discussed. “They take natural gas, a little bit of water, they heat it up to 600 degrees C, which is the temperature of a hot charcoal fire.”

That’s hot adequate for a procedure called steam methane reformation that produces a stream of hydrogen atoms for electrical energy generation.

Microsoft has actually continued to check out the capacity of SOFC fuel cell innovation to supply baseload power, which might release data centers from the electrical power grid while making them 8 to 10 times more energy effective.

For now, however, the innovation stays too pricey for extensive release.