Hydro Flask 12 oz Kids Water Bottle – Multiple Colors

Just the right size for little hands, the Hydro Flask 12 ounce Kids Insulated Water Bottle with Straw Lid is made with the same stainless steel and double wall vacuum insulation as our bigger stainless steel water bottle. Every sip stays icy cold for up to 24 hours, so when recess or practice wraps up, the perfect refreshment is waiting on the sidelines. With a colorful, easy-to-clean Wide Mouth Straw Lid and a durable flex boot, this is the perfect companion for any adventure – big or small. The rubber boots are tough for when little hands drop the bottle. Please note that the Hydro Flask Straw Lid is not leakproof and is not intended for use with hot liquids. This metal water bottle is BPA-free and phthalate-free. This Hydro Flask product is backed by a manufacturer’s lifetime warranty.

Keeps your drinks cold for 24 hours when using the lid

BPA-free and phthalate-free; 18/8 food-grade stainless steel

Comes with a Straw Cap to help reduce spills; lid not leakproof

Features a new slip-free and dishwasher safe powder coating, along with a lifetime warranty