Hydracy Water Bottle with Time Marker – Large BPA Free Water Bottle – Leak Proof & No Sweat Gym Bottle with Fruit Infuser Strainer – Ideal for Fitness or Sports & Outdoors



Price: $16.97

(as of Jul 22,2020 17:01:36 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Benefits of Proper Hydration



Healthier and more vibrant skin

Improved kidney function

Better mood and Increased energy

Cleanse the body of toxins and waste

Prevent headaches

Well regulated body temperature

Your Everyday Companion



A leak-proof and portable water bottle that you can take with you all day long, everywhere!

Office

Commuting

Gym

Running

Cycling

Yoga, etc.

Your best hydration buddy wherever you go!

Be good to the environment

SAFE | DURABLE | REUSABLE

Drink more with Hydracy!

🕒WATER BOTTLE WITH TIME MARKER A quick glance at the intuitive timeline will tell you when to take your next sip throughout the day. No more guesswork, you will conquer your daily water intake goal like clockwork!

🌱SAFE, NON-TOXIC, DURABLE This shatterproof, light and reusable water bottle is made of 100% BPA Free Tritan plastic. You can relax and enjoy your water clear of harmful chemicals, plastic taste or bad smell!

👍SMART DESIGN Equipped with a detachable travel carry strap, spill proof flip top lid, convenient wide mouth and a Fruit Infusion strainer, your stylish Hydracy water bottle has everything you wanted and more! It also comes with a 27 Detox Fruit infused water recipes eBook bonus!

✅BEST GIFT FOR SPORTS & OUTDOORS Whether your family and friends are into fitness, cycling, hiking or camping, or simply enjoy a good workout at the gym every now and then, they will all love your gift idea!