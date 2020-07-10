Hushpuppi’s lawyer says FBI ‘kidnapped’ Nigerian Instagrammer from Dubai

Image copyright

A Nigerian man accused of multimillion-dollar fraud and money laundering by the United States was kidnapped by the FBI from Dubai, his lawyer says.

Ramon Olorunwa Abbas – recognized to his 2.5 million Instagram followers as Ray Hushpuppi – and yet another cyber-heist suspect Olalekan Jacob Ponle (aka Mr Woodberry) were arrested in Dubai, where they lived, in June.

They then appeared in a Chicago court on 3 July.

The United Arab Emirates does not have any extradition treaty with the United States but Dubai police said they had been extradited to the US.

A spokesman for the US Department of Justice told the BBC that Hushpuppi was expelled from Dubai and was not extradited. He failed to answer how he finished up in US custody.

What does Hushpuppi’s lawyer say?

Mr Abbas’ lawyer Gal Pissetzky told the BBC that his client, who posts on Instagram about his extravagant lifestyle, had not been a criminal and had made his money legitimately.

“He is a social media influencer with millions of followers, with millions of people that respect and loved him, and he loved them, and that’s what he did. In today’s society, that’s a business,” that he said.

Mr Pissetzky admits that he isn’t “100% familiar” with social media and his kids consider him too old but that he knows “that’s how people make money today”.

The Chicago defence lawyer’s argument that Hushpuppi was paid by designer brands for promotion has set the stage for what promises to be a long trial in American courts.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) accuses Mr Abbas, 37, of conspiring to launder hundreds of millions of dollars from frauds called Business Email Compromise (BEC) and other scams.

Did the united states act legally?

It may be the latest high-profile fraud case involving a Nigerian national in the United States but his lawyer says the united states had no authority to transport him from Dubai.

“In my opinion, the FBI and the government here acted illegally when they kidnapped him from Dubai without any legal process to do so,” Mr Pissetzky told the BBC.

“There was no extradition, there were no legal steps taken, there were no court documents filed, it was simply a call to the FBI. He is not a citizen of the United States, the US had absolutely no authority to take him,” his lawyer says.

But the Dubai police said in a Facebook post that the FBI director had thanked them for extraditing the two men.

“You’ll have to ask them about why they called it an extradition,” the US Department of Justice (DoJ) spokesman responded in an email.

In a statement about Mr Abbas’ initial court appearance, the DoJ said “FBI special agents earlier this week obtained custody of Abbas and brought him to the United States” without giving any more details.

Mr Pissetzky isn’t convinced.

“If Dubai wanted to expel him, they should have expelled him back to Nigeria. I’ve never heard of anything like that. That is the real story here.”

What is he accused of?

Ray Hushpuppi had been popular on Instagram for his luxurious lifestyle documented exhaustively on his page but he’s gained yet another 100,000 followers since his dramatic arrest.

At the time, Dubai police said they recovered $40m (£32m) in cash, 13 luxury cars worth $6.8m, 21 computers, 47 smartphones and the addresses of nearly two million so-called victims.

A complaint against him filed in court accuses Mr Abbas of leading a transnational network of cybercriminals whose targets included a US law firm, a foreign bank and an English Premier League soccer club.

Email scams typically make an effort to steal a person’s personal information, or even to defraud them by impersonating a legitimate business contact and tricking the mark into sending money in to a wrong account.

They’re sometimes called 419 scams, following the relevant article in the Nigerian Criminal Code.

How a 419 and romance scam works

An individual may contact you via e-mail, explaining he needs help to transfer money

Will tell you that political turmoil or a natural disaster causes it to be difficult for him to make the transfer

Will request you to give him your financial details in order that he can transfer the money in to your account

This allows him to get into and steal from your account

Be careful that which you post on social media and dating sites as scammers make use of the details to raised understand you and target you

The affidavit claims that Mr Abbas conspired to launder $14.7m (£11.7m) stolen in a cyber-heist from a foreign financial institution in February 2019.

It failed to name the institution by name but a bank in Malta reported losing the same sum to hackers that same month.

The bank failed to respond to a request for comment.

The FBI says $1.7bn was lost by individuals and companies in operation email compromise scams in 2019 alone.

“This case targets a key player in a large, transnational conspiracy who was living an opulent lifestyle in another country while allegedly providing safe havens for stolen money around the world,” United States Attorney Nick Hanna said in a statement when the charges were announced.

But Hushpuppi’s lawyer says his client earned his money by monetising his large social media marketing presence. He refused to go over how that he was getting paid for legal fees or the source of Hushpuppi’s money.

Mr Pissetzky says the case could last almost a year, even longer than a year.

What about ‘Mr Woodberry’?

Mr Ponle, the other Nigerian arrested in Dubai and currently in custody in the United States, can be preparing for trial.

Olalekan Jacob Ponle, called "Mr Woodbery", flaunted his wealth





His lawyer Michael B Nash told the judge at a detention hearing on Thursday that he hadn’t had to be able to speak to his client. When he was allowed 15 minutes in a virtual breakout room to seek advice from Mr Ponle, he came ultimately back to request a new date for the hearing.

“I really don’t have any comment right now, I have to learn the facts about this case,” that he told the BBC.

Mr Ponle, 29, ran the “Mr Woodberry” Instagram account but the FBI says he used the alias “Mark Kain” in emails. He is facing charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

The complaint against him says one Chicago-based company “was defrauded into sending wire transfers totalling $15.2m”. He is accused of converting some of the proceeds into a Bitcoin digital wallet, effectively making sure they could perhaps not be traced.

“Mr Ponle, are you there?” a court deputy asked on Thursday when he dialled into the hearing from federal prison.

“Yes, please,” he replied, subdued. He did not speak again.