Husband, wife escape burning home in Murfreesboro | News

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – A husband and wife had the ability to leave their home on Calumet Trace after a fire in their garage rapidly spread out.

Murfreesboro authorities state teams shown up on scene and saw smoke and flames originating from thehome Firefighters started assaulting the fire in the garage and in the attic.

The home continual significant fire, smoke and water damage.

Investigators think the fire might have begun in the garage and rapidly infected a reward space on the 2nd flooring and the attic at around 10:21 a.m.Friday

While teams snuffed out the fire, other firemens had the ability to conserve a number of household …