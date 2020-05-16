Husband ties off umbilical cord with face mask after wife gives birth in hospital parking lot

Sarah Rose Patrick felt preliminary labor pangs on May 8, however her physician informed her she was not but in labor, she informed CNN.

Early the subsequent morning, she awoke with painful contractions. But after they arrived at Baptist Health Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky, the sliding doorways to the hospital’s Labor and Delivery Department had been locked, based on Patrick.

But her child could not wait.

“You’re delivering your baby in the cold night air, on the street, in Covid-19,” Patrick stated. “It’s the last thing you want.”

With the assistance of a 911 dispatcher, her husband, David, helped carry their third youngster, Navi Bond Patrick, into the world. The remaining step required tying off the infant’s umbilical cord. But that they had no shoelaces or ties. So, David improvised, utilizing his wife’s hand-sewn protecting face mask. After Navi was safely delivered, hospital workers arrived and took them inside.. The hospital informed CNN the doorway the Patricks’ tried to make use of is designed to be continually open. “Patients who come to Baptist Health Louisville, who are pregnant and in labor, can always enter the hospital in the middle of the night through the Emergency Room or enter through the entrance to the Labor and Delivery department which is located in the front of the building at 3900 Kresge Way,” the hospital informed CNN in an announcement. “Both entrances have signage and both entrances are open 24 hours a day and 7 days a week. Other entrances to the hospital are closed after 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.” For Patrick, giving birth to a wholesome child regardless of “terrifying” circumstances makes her grateful. “These are such scary times, with so much fear everywhere and so much danger, but for me having that, it gives me peace,” Patrick stated.

