Husband of Phoenix ‘Karen’ Gives Tearful Apology, Says Mental Illness to Blame

The husband of the Phoenix “Karen” — who went viral for making a racist remark to a girl, and getting a slap in return — is explaining his spouse’s habits and providing a tearful apology.

Bob Harrian appealed immediately to Karina Rodriguez — the girl who slapped his spouse, Tamara, within the fuel station altercation — throughout an interview with FOX10, saying, “I’m just so sorry that this happened. You never walked into that store thinking something like this was going to happen. I understand, and I’m sorry. I’m sorry for what she said.”



Bob did not excuse Tamara’s racist rant, however defined … “I just have to tell you this — it’s her mental illness. A year ago she would never have done, never have even thought of that.”

He claims his spouse’s actions are the end result of a break-in at their house final 12 months, and says she’s developed paranoia and indicators of fabrication. He hopes the slap video will likely be sufficient to persuade Tamara to lastly search therapy for her points.