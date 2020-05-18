Husband of missing Colorado woman says he’ll do ‘whatever it takes’ to bring wife back

The video clip was uploaded on the Facebook web page “Find Suzanne Morphew” as well as has the number to a specialized pointer line developed by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.
A next-door neighbor reported 49- year-old Suzanne Morphew missing on May 10, after she chose a bike flight in the location of County Road 225 as well as West Highway 50 near Maysville, Colorado, as well as never ever returned.
Authorities found a ‘individual product’
On Sunday, participants of the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office Dive Rescue Team browsed bodies of water in the location where Morphew went missing, the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office stated in a press release.
Authorities are additionally currently asking citizens to maintain any type of video clip footage from their security gadgets taken in between May 8 with May12
.
In the days considering that she went missing, almost 90 detectives have actually been searching for Morphew, utilizing drones, scent pets as well as overpass goals, according to previous CNN coverage.
Earlier this month, authorities reported they were looking sturdy surface after locating an individual product they think belonged to the missingwoman
.