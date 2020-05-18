Husband of missing Colorado woman says he’ll do ‘whatever it takes’ to bring wife back

The video clip was uploaded on the Facebook web page “Find Suzanne Morphew” as well as has the number to a specialized pointer line developed by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

A next-door neighbor reported 49- year-old Suzanne Morphew missing on May 10, after she chose a bike flight in the location of County Road 225 as well as West Highway 50 near Maysville, Colorado, as well as never ever returned.

Authorities found a ‘individual product’