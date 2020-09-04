Husband charged with wife’s murder after child reported witnessing the killing

The husband of a lady whose body was discovered almost a month after she was reported missing out on pleaded guilty on Thursday to strangling her and concealing her body in a storage system, NBC affiliate WAVE reported.

Judson Hoover, 50 of New Albany, Indiana, was jailed on Monday in connection with the death of Rebecca Ruth Hoover, 38. Her body was discovered that day in a storage system in Louisville, Kentucky, district attorneys stated in a Thursday press conference.

Judson Hoover is arranged to be sentenced in October.

Authorities targeted Judson Hoover onAug 27, when among the couple’s kids reported to school authorities seeing him eliminate their mom in the basement of their house,The Associated Press reported The young boy reported seeing his daddy stomp on his mom several times and stab her with a set of secrets, WAVE reported.

When Judson Hoover reached school that day to get his kids, he offered private investigators grant browse the house, according to the News and Tribune.

Police discovered blood spatter at the bottom of the basement stairs, and monitoring video revealed Judson Hoover move a 55-gallon container from a storage system onAug 28.

On Monday, cops performed a search warrant on a 2nd storage system in Louisville, where they discovered Rebecca Ruth Hoover’s body. She was very first reported missing onAug 4 by her mom, stated New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey.

An autopsy revealed she passed away …