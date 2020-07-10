Husband bursts into tears of joy when wife surprises him with a puppy for his 25th birthday 

A man was left in tears after his wife surprised him with a puppy for this 25th birthday present.

Daniel Totos, from Adelaide, South Australia, was filmed opening one of his gifts on June 20 while his wife Ashley, 24, was out of the room.

In the video posted to TikTok, Daniel unwraps what that he thinks is a watch and says: ‘Oh my goodness, that is fancy.’

Daniel Toto, from Adelaide, South Australia, is left in tears after his wifepresents him with a puppy on his 25th birthday, five years after his last dog passed away

German shepherd puppy Monty (pictured) was Daniel’s secret birthday surprise and is his dream dog

The box is opened but instead of a watch Daniel finds a brown dog collar inside which leaves him confused.

Unsure why he has been given a dog collar, Daniel compares to get a conclusion from Ashley.

His wife enters the room holding an adorable German shepherd puppy, Monty.

Overwhelmed at the sight of his dream dog in Ashley’s arm Daniel starts crying and holds his hands around his face.

He sits back and reaches out to take Monty from Ashley.

Ashley hands over Monty the surprise puppy to Daniel who’s overcome with emotions

Speaking at the surprise gift she gave Daniel, Ashley said: ‘I was so nervous when we got home with Monty.

‘Just knowing that Dan dreamt of having a dog, to produce our house a home, I recently wanted the surprise to be perfect.

‘When I came down the hall and saw Dan’s face, I burst into tears.

‘Seeing his reaction made me feel so whole – just knowing that that he was so happy – this was all he ever wanted, and I was so happy that I possibly could do that for him and make him that happy.’

Daniel is left confused when that he opens what he thinks is a watch, simply to discover a brown dog collar in the box instead

Ashley also posted on Facebook to celebrate Daniel’s birthday. In the post she said: ‘If you know Dan.. you know that there’s one thing in the whole world he’s got wanted, for as long as I will remember.

‘After dealing with my wedding planning throughout the last 3 years, and giving me the wedding of my dreams…. thought my St. Bernard could wait… and that he deserved something a little special for his birthday this year.’

Daniel’s last dog passed on five years back.

The video has been liked more than 540,000 times on TikTok.