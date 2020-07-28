Husband arrested for shooting wife at Shreveport apartment complex | News

SHREVEPORT,La – A Shreveport guy was charged with tried second-degree murder for shooting his wife in the head Monday early morning at the Cedar Creek apartment or condos in the southwest part of the city, Shreveport authorities stated in a press release.

The 44- year-old female was required to Ochsner LSU Health healthcare facility with lethal injuries.

Police stated 57- year-old Lonnie James was associated with a conflict with the victim then got a weapon and shot her. He left the scene however later on gave up at Caddo CorrectionalCenter He was reserved into the Shreveport CityJail