Husband and wife car dealers sentenced to DEATH in Iran for ripping off motorists with high prices 

A car seller dubbed the ‘Auto King’ and his wife have been sentenced to demise in Iran for manipulating the nation’s car costs by hoarding hundreds of autos.

Vahid Behzadi and Najva Lashidaei, each in their 40s, had been additionally convicted of cash laundering and disrupting the foreign money market by hoarding gold, on the Islamic Republic’s particular courtroom for corruption on Tuesday.

A scheme devised by the pair noticed them hoard 6,700 autos from Sapia, a Tehran-based producer, in an effort to push up car costs, reviews The Times.

Aerial view of Tehran in opposition to the backdrop of mountains in the direction of the north of the capital, bisected by the Modaress freeway (file photograph)

The couple had been additionally discovered to have stockpiled 24,700 maintain cash and 100kg of gold inside their dwelling.

They is not going to permitted to enchantment in opposition to their demise sentences.

Thirty two others had been additionally convicted following the trial – together with Iranian parliamentary deputies Fereydoun Ahmadi and Mohammad Azizi, who each obtained a 5 yr jail sentence.

Mehdi Jamali, Sapia’s former CEO, was handed a seven yr sentence for his half in the automarket manipulation.

As the economic system weakened and Iran’s foreign money, the rial, took a dive in worth, mass gold shopping for and hoarding elevated. Iranian police stand guard (file photograph)

The Islamic Republic’s particular courtroom for corruption was arrange to deter felony financial exercise in 2018, which noticed a spike after U.S sanctions on commerce had been imposed on Iran.

As the economic system weakened and Iran’s foreign money, the rial, took a dive in worth, mass gold hoarding rose, damaging the economic system additional.

This month the value of gold, a safe-haven that buyers use to shield themselves in opposition to losses in a turbulent market, hit an all time high – pushed by instability in the center east.

Iran claims it has executed 80 individuals over the past yr, human rights teams declare the quantity is nearer to 280, reviews The Times.