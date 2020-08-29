Hurricane-related shut-ins curb 82% of oil, 59% of natural gas output in U.S. Gulf of Mexico, regulator says By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: A fuel pump is covered closed with plastic ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Laura in Beaumont, Texas
HOUSTON (Reuters) – U.S. energy business continued to restaff overseas oil and gas production centers in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico on Saturday, according to information launched by the U.S. Department of Interior.
There were 122 centers that were reoccupied, the information revealed. production was down 82%, or 1.5 million barrels daily (bpd) and production was off 59%, or 1.6 billion cubic feet daily (mmcfd), it stated.
There were 189 platforms or drilling rigs in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico that stays unmanned early Saturday, it reported, below 310 vacant centers onWednesday
Disclaimer: Fusion Media wish to advise you that the information consisted of in this site is not always real-time nor precise. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex rates are not supplied by exchanges however rather by market makers, therefore rates might not be precise and might vary from the real market value, implying rates are a sign and not proper for trading functions. Therefore Fusion Media does n`t bear any duty for any trading losses you may sustain as an outcome of utilizing this information.
Fusion Media or anybody …