Hurricane-related shut-ins curb 82% of oil, 59% of natural gas output in U.S. Gulf of Mexico, regulator says By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: A fuel pump is covered closed with plastic ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Laura in Beaumont, Texas



HOUSTON (Reuters) – U.S. energy business continued to restaff overseas oil and gas production centers in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico on Saturday, according to information launched by the U.S. Department of Interior.

There were 122 centers that were reoccupied, the information revealed. production was down 82%, or 1.5 million barrels daily (bpd) and production was off 59%, or 1.6 billion cubic feet daily (mmcfd), it stated.

There were 189 platforms or drilling rigs in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico that stays unmanned early Saturday, it reported, below 310 vacant centers onWednesday