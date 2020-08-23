Hurricane Marco’s latest track shifts west, NHC says; Tropical Storm Laura slightly strengthens | Hurricane Center

Hurricane Marco’s projection track has actually moved west, National Hurricane Center forecasters stated in a 4 p.m. upgrade.

The storm, anticipated to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Monday, is transferring to the north-northwest at almost 13 miles per hour now, however a rely on the northwest is anticipated later on this evening followed by a rely on the west-northwest by Monday night.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Laura– situated simply south of Eastern Cuba– has slightly enhanced and is anticipated to end up being a hurricane late Tuesday or Tuesday night.

Here is the latest projection for both storms:

Hurricane Storm Marco

Marco lies about 240 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River and about 395 miles southeast ofLafayette It is …