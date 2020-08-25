Hurricane Laura will rapidly intensify over the next 24 hours. Here’s what that means.

Hurricane Michael, in 2018, was the last significant hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico torapidly intensify It increased 46 miles per hour in 24 hours as it approached landfall inthe Florida Panhandle
Both typhoons Katrina and Rita, throughout the historical 2005 season, rapidly magnified prior to launching disastrous damage tothe Gulf Coast
Katrina increased 57 miles per hour in an amazing 18 hours.
Rita, which followed a comparable course to the one Laura is anticipated to pass through, increased by a massive 69 miles per hour in its very first 24 hours in the Gulf ofMexico
Laura is most likely to continue getting steam as is relocations over the very warm Gulf waters, ending up being a significant Category 3 hurricane and even a Category 4 by landfall early Thursday.
Perfect conditions are required
While there isn’t much conclusive information on fast surge, a couple of essential climatic components assist it take place, CNN meteorologist Michael Guy stated. They’re the very same conditions that typically emerge in the Atlantic basin in between August and …