Hurricane Laura updates – The Washington Post

August 27, 2020 at 7:37 AM EDT
Hurricane Laura’s relentless winds, storm rise might be ‘unsurvivable’ along Texas, Louisiana coast
LAKE CHARLES, La.– Hurricane Laura, a monster of a storm that got relentless strength as it passed through the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, continued to threatened a big swath of Texas and Louisiana with what authorities stated might be “unsurvivable” flooding and disastrous winds as it moved inland Thursday and started to damage.
Laura enhanced into a Category 4 hurricane prior to it made landfall in Louisiana, its terrifying eyewall trained on the low-lying wetlands that cover the border in between Texas andLouisiana Residents ran away Lake Charles and Port Arthur, Tex., as the National Weather Service forecasted that high tide integrated with a possibly historical storm rise might press hazardous waters as far as 40 miles inland in the early hours of Thursday.
The storm was devalued to a Category 2 hurricane Thursday early morning however still had actually sustained winds greater than 100 miles per hour and threatened flooding along its course northward.
These neighborhoods have actually seen cyclones prior to, however possibly absolutely nothing like Laura, which had actually sustained winds of more than 150 miles per hour while out over the water, with gusts of approximately 175 miles per hour. That sort of power can root out trees and toss them like branches or splinter and flatten houses– as Hurricane Michael did when it likewise magnified quickly over the gulf and knocked into Mexico Beach, Fla., 2 years earlier, about …