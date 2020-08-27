Hurricane Laura updates – The Washington Post

LAKE CHARLES, La.– Hurricane Laura, a monster of a storm that got relentless strength as it passed through the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, continued to threatened a big swath of Texas and Louisiana with what authorities stated might be “unsurvivable” flooding and disastrous winds as it moved inland Thursday and started to damage.

Laura enhanced into a Category 4 hurricane prior to it made landfall in Louisiana, its terrifying eyewall trained on the low-lying wetlands that cover the border in between Texas andLouisiana Residents ran away Lake Charles and Port Arthur, Tex., as the National Weather Service forecasted that high tide integrated with a possibly historical storm rise might press hazardous waters as far as 40 miles inland in the early hours of Thursday.

The storm was devalued to a Category 2 hurricane Thursday early morning however still had actually sustained winds greater than 100 miles per hour and threatened flooding along its course northward.