Hurricane Laura to hit Louisiana, Texas coast as Category 4 storm

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Hurricane Laura is expected to be an “extremely powerful Category 4 hurricane” with “unsurvivable storm surge” when it reaches the Gulf Coast on Wednesday night and early Thursday, the hurricane center said in its 10 a.m. CDT update.

Laura, which grew to a Category 3 storm early Wednesday, is forecast to bring “potentially catastrophic” storm surge, fierce winds and flash flooding to eastern Texas and Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center said.

More than half a million people were ordered to evacuate as the storm approached, including the Texas cities of Beaumont, Galveston and Port Arthur.

The storm has already intensified a “remarkable” amount in the past 24 hours, the storm center says.

Laura is growing in size, too. “Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles,” forecasters said.

The storm, moving northwest at 16 mph, was last spotted 225 miles south-southeast of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and 235 miles southeast of Galveston, Texas, as of 10 a.m. CDT Wednesday. Wind speeds had increased to up to 125 mph, which is a Category 3 major hurricane. It’s the first major hurricane of the 2020 season.

“We are expecting widespread power outages, trees down. Homes and businesses will be damaged,” said Donald Jones, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

“I’m telling you, this is going to be a very serious situation,”…