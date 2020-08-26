Hurricane Laura threatens to bring ‘unsurvivable’ surge to US Gulf

An effective hurricane was heading towards the US’s Gulf of Mexico coast on Wednesday, threatening high winds and an “unsurvivable” surge of seawater in the heartland of American oil refining, gas exports and petrochemicals production.

Laura is the 2nd called storm to reach the Gulf today, after Marco died off the coast ofLouisiana The National Weather Service cautioned Laura would be a “formidable hurricane,” making landfall along the Texas-Louisiana border after midnight on Thursday and pressing storm rises as far as 30 miles inland.

The centre of the storm was on track to pass in between Port Arthur, Texas, and Lake Charles, Louisiana, 2 of the most crucial oil refinery centers in the nation. Refineries with an overall capability of 2.2 m barrels daily of oil were closing plants or minimizing volumes in advance of the storm, according to S&P Global Platts Analytics– about a quarter of the refining capability on the Texas and Louisiana coasts.

The impacted refineries consisted of North America’s biggest, Motiva Enterprises’ 630,000 b/d plant at Port Arthur, in addition to Citgo’s 425,000 b/d refinery at Lake Charles, S&P stated.

With the US exporting about 3m b/d of petroleum and 5m b/d of refined petroleum items this year, disturbances to Gulf …