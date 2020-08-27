Hurricane Laura takes aim at U.S. Gulf Coast, armed with ‘unsurvivable storm surge’ By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters A satellite view of lightning from Hurricane Laura



By Ernest Scheyder and Jennifer Hiller

PORT ARTHUR, Texas (Reuters) – Hurricane Laura barreled towards the Gulf Coast on Wednesday as a huge Category 4 storm that was reinforcing and anticipated to trigger devastating damage and “unsurvivable storm surge” along the Texas and Louisiana border, the National Hurricane Center stated.

Laura, situated 120 miles (190 km) south-southeast of Port Arthur on Wednesday afternoon, had optimal continual winds of 150 miles per hour (240 km per hour) in the hours prior to landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday, the Miami- based forecaster stated.

The oil-refining town of Port Arthur was straight in Laura’s course, the NHC projection. The city of 54,000 was a ghost town on Wednesday afternoon, with simply a number of filling station and an alcohol shop open for organisation.

“People need their vodka,” stated Janaka Balasooriya, a cashier, who stated he lived a couple of blocks away and would ride out the storm at house.

The sky over Port Arthur was a gray blanket, with threatening dark clouds approaching out in theGulf Wind and rain was available in cycles as the hurricane’s external bands showed up.

Eric Daw, a 58-year-old Port Arthur local, filled his cars and truck …