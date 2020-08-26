Hurricane Laura strengthens and is forecast to hit 150 mph at landfall

The city of Galveston, Texas, is gotten ready for Hurricane Laura, Mayor Pro Tem Craig Brown stated in a press conference today.

Brown stated there are no strategies to put a checkpoint on the causeway to Galveston Island, however that might alter depending upon damage from the hurricane.

Crews will be out all night till it is hazardous to do so, and back out as soon as the storm passes, he stated.

Brown stated even if power heads out, they hope to have citizens back into the city as quickly as Thursday early morning, depending upon how tough they gethit

For those who did not follow the evacuation order, emergency situation services may not be able to get to them if they were to require help throughout the storm, he stated.

A curfew is in result for Wednesday and Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night, Brown stated.