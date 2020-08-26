Hurricane Laura: Storm approaching US ‘potentially catastrophic’



More than half a million people are being told to get out of the path of Hurricane Laura





Hurricane Laura is expected to cause a catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds and flash floods as it hits the US, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) says.

Laura is currently a Category 3 storm and is due to strengthen to Category 4 before reaching Texas and Louisiana later on Wednesday.

The NHC warned local residents to “rush” to complete preparations.

Half a million have been told to leave. Laura and another storm Marco earlier hit the Caribbean killing 24.

Marco has already struck Louisiana, bringing strong winds and heavy rain on Monday.

Initially it was feared that both storms would hit Louisiana as hurricanes with 48 hours of each other – an unprecedented event – but Marco was downgraded to a tropical storm.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Hurricane Laura approaches Texas

Laura, on the other hand, has strengthened rapidly to a Category 3, gaining…