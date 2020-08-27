Hurricane Laura slams into Louisiana near US refining centres

Hurricane Laura struck the US state of Louisiana in the early hours of Thursday, knocking the Gulf of Mexico coast with winds of as much as 150mph and bringing cautions of an “unsurvivable” storm rise.

The effective category-four storm, which got strength today as it moved over the Gulf of Mexico, is possibly the most unsafe of its kind to strike Louisiana because the terrible Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

It was anticipated to trigger prevalent damage throughout Louisiana and neighbouring Texas, and bring disturbance to the US oil refining market. US federal government authorities stated they were examining damage on Thursday early morning, sending out personnel to the hardest-hit locations quickly after daybreak.

Local media reported substantial damage in southern Louisiana, with among the highest structures in the city of Lake Charles, the Capital One Tower, revealing the majority of its windows shattered.

The impacted location is the heart of the US energy market, with the hurricane cutting in between Port Arthur, Texas, and Lake Charles, Louisiana, 2 of the most essential oil refinery centers in the nation.

Refineries with an overall capability of 2.2 m barrels daily of oil were closing plants or lowering volumes in advance of the storm, according to S&PGlobal Platts Analytics This has to do with a quarter of the refining capability …