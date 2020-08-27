Hurricane Laura ripped through the Golden Nugget casino in Lake Charles, Louisiana, triggering pieces of the roof to break down as the storm roars throughout Louisiana’s shoreline.
Home Top Stories Hurricane Laura rips roof off of casino
Most Popular
Samsung schedules Galaxy Z Fold2 Unpacked event for September 1
Samsung's August 5 Galaxy Unpacked event wasn't adequate for the Korean tech giant to share all information on its brand-new Galaxy gadgets so...
Ginnie Graham: During a pandemic, this Tulsa couple erased medical debt for the county...
"All of which have been a wonderful blessing to reaching 100% of our goal," said Mona Whitmire. "I believe that so many people can...
‘Haftar’s militia violated ceasefire’ – Middle East Monitor
The Libyan army revealed today that the militia of General Khalifa Haftar has violated the ceasefire. This was available in a declaration by the...
Hamilton not planning Belgian GP boycott amid US protests
A number of black athletes in the United States led boycotts of sporting events this week after Blake - an unarmed, black...
Stimulus talks to resume: White House and Pelosi to discuss coronavirus checks and extra...
White House chief of personnel Mark Meadows is set to resume conversation on a coronavirus stimulus plan on Thursday with House Speaker Nancy...
Dan Held of Kraken – Cointelegraph Magazine
Dan Held is a Texan who does not drive a truck, beverage beer, love Trump, or enjoy sports. He's a tech lover who...
Marc Short, Jared Kushner dismiss significance of NBA boycotts
The unprecedented decision by pro athletes to sit out games has sought to raise a sense of urgency in addressing issues of police brutality...
‘Love in the Time of Corona’ came together thanks to robot cameras and real-life...
There's the couple hoping for another baby, played by real-life married couple Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson, an elderly woman who can't see...