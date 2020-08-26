Hurricane Laura Rapidly Intensifies Into a Category 3; Destructive Landfall Ahead Near Louisiana and Texas Border

- Laura has rapidly intensified to a Category 3 in the Gulf of Mexico.
- Laura will make landfall early Thursday as a major hurricane on the upper Texas or southwest Louisiana coasts.
- Life-threatening storm surge and damaging winds will affect areas near where Laura makes landfall.
- Storm surge could penetrate as much as 30 miles inland in southwest Louisiana.
- Laura is also an inland flood risk as far north and east as Arkansas and the Ohio and Tennessee valleys.
- Isolated tornadoes are also expected from Laura.
Hurricane Laura has rapidly intensified into a Category 3 over the Gulf of Mexico as it heads for a destructive landfall on the upper Texas and southwest Louisiana coasts by early Thursday morning. A potentially catastrophic storm surge and damaging winds will batter the region and a threat of flooding rain and strong winds will extend well inland.
Residents along the upper Texas and southwest Louisiana coasts should finish preparations now for a major hurricane strike. Follow any evacuation orders issued by local or state officials.
(LATEST NEWS: Hundreds of Thousands Ordered to Evacuate)
Current Status
Laura is centered just over 250 miles south-southeast of Lake Charles, Louisiana. It’s tracking to the northwest at 15 mph.
A wind gust to 107 mph was reported at a buoy near the center of Laura early Wednesday morning.
The hurricane is now a Category 3 with 115 mph winds and is expected to continue strengthening. Laura could briefly become a Category 4 hurricane…