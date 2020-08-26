Hurricane Laura Rapidly Intensifies Into a Category 3; Destructive Landfall Ahead Near Louisiana and Texas Border

Laura has rapidly intensified to a Category 3 in the Gulf of Mexico.

Laura will make landfall early Thursday as a major hurricane on the upper Texas or southwest Louisiana coasts.

Life-threatening storm surge and damaging winds will affect areas near where Laura makes landfall.

Storm surge could penetrate as much as 30 miles inland in southwest Louisiana.

Laura is also an inland flood risk as far north and east as Arkansas and the Ohio and Tennessee valleys.

Isolated tornadoes are also expected from Laura. Hurricane Laura has rapidly intensified into a Category 3 over the Gulf of Mexico as it heads for a destructive landfall on the upper Texas and southwest Louisiana coasts by early Thursday morning. A potentially catastrophic storm surge and damaging winds will batter the region and a threat of flooding rain and strong winds will extend well inland.

Residents along the upper Texas and southwest Louisiana coasts should finish preparations now for a major hurricane strike. Follow any evacuation orders issued by local or state officials.

(LATEST NEWS: Hundreds of Thousands Ordered to Evacuate)

Current Status

Laura is centered just over 250 miles south-southeast of Lake Charles, Louisiana. It’s tracking to the northwest at 15 mph.

A wind gust to 107 mph was reported at a buoy near the center of Laura early Wednesday morning.

The hurricane is now a Category 3 with 115 mph winds and is expected to continue strengthening. Laura could briefly become a Category 4 hurricane…