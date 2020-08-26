Hurricane Laura on path to make landfall in Texas and Louisiana: Live updates

Harris County, Texas, Judge Lina Hidalgo signed a catastrophe statement for the county today and alerted that Hurricane Laura might trigger “significant damage.”

“We will avoid a direct hit but that doesn’t mean that we’re avoiding potential consequences like power outages or the impacts of wind,” she stated at a Houston press conference.

“We still do anticipate tropical storm winds in our county,” Hidalgo stated, “which would cause significant damage – the possibility of downed trees, power lines, unsafe road conditions.”

She advised citizens to “stay home and get off the roads no later than 8pm tonight.” Hidalgo likewise stated now is the time to total any last-minute preparations, such as clearing particles, bringing family pets within, and stockpiling on materials like food, water, flashlights, batteries, and fuel.

Hidalgo stated the Harris County catastrophe statement will “help us have additional flexibility to respond and recover.”