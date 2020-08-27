Hurricane Laura makes landfall in Louisiana

Hurricane Laura hit the Louisiana coastline with a ferocious blow early Thursday — sweeping ashore with an intensity the region has not seen in over a century.

Laura made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana, as a Category 4 storm with winds of 150 mph, putting it in a tie with a hurricane from more than 160 years ago for the strongest storm to hit Louisiana.

Water levels along the coast rose rapidly as forecasters warned of an “unsurvivable” storm surge of up to 20 feet and potentially devastating winds. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards predicted parts of his state will be submerged.

