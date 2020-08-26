Hurricane Laura is now a Category 4 storm

Major flooding is anticipated throughout Lake Charles, Louisiana, starting this afternoon and lasting through tomorrow early morning.

The Calcasieu River, which goes through Lake Charles, is presently anticipated to increase to 15.6 feet by tomorrow early morning. If this projection plays out, it will go beyond the previous record of 13.0 feet– which was set onOct 1, 1913– by more than 2 feet.

At 13.0 feet, “Over half of the city of Lake Charles is flooded,” according to the National Weather Service.

Since the city has actually never ever seen more than 13.0 feet of water along this river in taped history, there is no chance to understand how extensive flooding of more than 15.0 feet might be.

Hurricane Ike, in 2008, brought the water levels here to 11 feet throughout its storm rise, swamping various houses.

The Calcasieu River links straight to the Gulf of Mexico, simply west of Cameron,Louisiana

Cameron, Louisiana, is projection to see an “unsurvivable” storm rise of 15 to 20 feet. This storm rise is then anticipated to rise the river, straight affecting cities such asLake Charles

“This surge could penetrate up to 30 miles inland from the immediate coastline” alerts the National Hurricane Center.

This flooding will take place incredibly rapidly, a 12-foot increase in simply 18 hours, as the storm rise gets here in combination with high tide. Having the storm rise accompanying the high tide is a worst-case circumstance.