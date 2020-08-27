Hurricane Laura is less than 50 miles away and will make landfall in a few hours

A Cameron Parish Sheriff’s deputy waves at a obstruction on LA 27 as homeowners leave Cameron in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Wednesday, (*50 *) 26, ahead ofHurricane Laura Gerald Herbert/ AP

In Cameron Parish, Louisiana, 150 homeowners have actually declined to leave throughout the obligatory evacuation order ahead of Hurricane Laura.

“Out of 6,500 residents, most got out,” stated Ashley Buller, Assistant Director of Emergency Operations for the parish.

“We have a lot of construction workers on (liquefied natural gas) LNG projects,” Buller included. Most of these employees aren’t parish homeowners and live in travel trailers– some left, however others remained in the trailers.

Parish constable deputies went door-to-door to motivate individuals to leave.

“(This is) the calm before the storm,” Buller stated. “We have actually never ever experienced anything like this in our history.”

Hurricane Laura would be the 3rd significant storm to strike Cameron Parish in the last 15 years, afterHurricane Rita and Hurricane Ike Water is the primary issue: Hurricane Ike triggered big flooding, and parish authorities are bracing for Hurricane Laura to be even worse.