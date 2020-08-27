Hurricane Laura is expected to join these devastating storms as the most destructive ever

Hurricane Laura, which is roaring towards Louisiana and eastern Texas, threatens to ended up being the 8th storm that’s Category 4 or more powerful to reach the U.S. Gulf Coast in modern-day history.

It follows Michael, which ravaged the Florida panhandle in 2018, and Harvey, which deluged Houston in 2017.

Three of the 8 most significant storms have actually can be found in the previous 4 years, posturing considerable danger to Gulf of Mexico drilling platforms that represent as much as 17% of America’s oil production and about 3% of its gas output. Four of the leading typhoons remained in the 1950s and 1960s, and Charley struck in 2004.

Laura is currently a Category 3 significant hurricane and its winds are forecast to peak at 145 miles (233 kilometers) per hour. That would be more powerful than Hurricane Harvey had at landfall in 2017. It might trigger $25 billion in damage and financial losses, with a minimum of $5 billion in damage to refineries alone, stated Chuck Watson, a catastrophe modeler with Enki Research.

Most Expensive Atlantic Hurricanes to Reach U.S.

Tropical Cyclone Year Category Adjusted Costs (Billions) Katrina 2005 3 $ 170 Harvey 2017 4 $ 131.3 Maria 2017 4 $ 94.5 Sandy 2012 1 $ 74.1 Irma 2017 4 $ 52.5 Andrew 1992 5 $ 50.5 Ike 2008 2 $ 36.9 Source: National Oceanic andAtmospheric Administration Cost …

