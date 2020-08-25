Hurricane Laura Forms, Forecast To Hit U.S. Gulf Coast As A Major Hurricane : NPR

toggle caption NOAA/NESDIS/STAR GOES-East NOAA/NESDIS/STAR GOES-East

Updated at 11:20 a.m. ET

Hurricane Laura will make landfall as a major hurricane, with winds of around 115 mph and a storm surge up to 11 feet, when it strikes near the Louisiana-Texas border late Wednesday or early Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Laura was declared a hurricane Tuesday morning, when a NOAA hurricane hunter aircraft detected maximum sustained winds of 75 mph as the storm’s center was crossing into the Gulf of Mexico. It’s expected to draw more power from the gulf’s warm waters.

“Significant strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours,” NHC forecaster Eric Blake said in his…