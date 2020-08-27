Hurricane Laura evacuation: Put name in Ziploc bag if you stayed, officials said

“Those choosing to stay and face this very dangerous storm must understand that rescue efforts cannot and will not begin until after storm and surge has passed and it is safe to do so,” the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a declarationThursday

“Please evacuate, and if you choose to stay and we can’t get to you, write your name, address, social security number and next of kin and put it a Ziploc bag in your pocket. Praying that it does not come to this.”

With winds 150 miles per hour strong, Laura made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana, as a Category 4 storm early Thursday early morning. It has actually considering that compromised to a Category 3 storm, with winds at 120 miles per hour.

Before Hurricane Laura struck, water levels were increasing quickly along the coast, and forecasters cautioned of an “unsurvivable” storm rise of as much as 20 feet and ravaging winds.Louisiana Gov John Bel Edwards anticipated parts of his state will be immersed. The anticipated tidal rise will most likely keep authorities from making it into the parish, where approximately 150 locals picked not to leave, up until Friday or Saturday, the Cameron Parish, Louisiana, Assistant Director of Emergency Preparedness, Ashley Buller, informed CNN. Free bus transport was supplied to Lake Charles, Louisiana, locals who wished to nestle out of town. Mayor Nic Hunter informed CNN’s Chris Cuomo late Wednesday night that authorities “did everything humanly possible to get the message to people,” however he said he hesitates insufficient individuals left.

