Hurricane Laura: Donald Trump visits storm-lashed Louisiana and Texas | US news

Donald Trump left the White House on Saturday early morning heading for south-west Louisiana to visit the damage there and in neighbouring Texas, 2 days after Hurricane Laura powered in off the Gulf of Mexico with end up to 150mph, knocking out power and triggering comprehensive flooding and absence of running water throughout a number of towns.

The US president, who on Friday authorized Louisiana’s ask for a significant catastrophe statement in 23 parishes, as regional jurisdictions are hired the state, is anticipated to get here in Lake Charles around twelve noon regional time and consult with the guv, John Bel Edwards.

In a declaration, Edwards stated Trump’s “quick action” would “pave the way for getting aid to individuals and communities impacted by Hurricane Laura”.

The White House stated on Friday that Trump would “survey storm damage and receive briefings on emergency operations and ongoing relief efforts” when he shows up.

At least 14 deaths– 10 in Louisiana and 4 in Texas– are now credited to the classification 4 hurricane, which loaded the greatest winds of any storm on record to strike the southern coastline and left comprehensive damage to houses and water supply throughout a swath of seaside land 40 miles wide.

On Saturday, more than 40 million Americans up the eastern coast as far north as Connecticut, were braced for intense weather condition stirred by Laura’s tail, with winds over 60mph and downpour projection.

Wind damage in Louisiana was extensive, with roofing systems blown off houses …