Hurricane Laura death toll climbs to 14 in the US

Hurricane Laura left a path of damage in Louisiana and Texas

Fourteen individuals are now validated dead in the United States after Hurricane Laura damaged southern states.

Ten of the victims were in Louisiana and 4 in Texas.

Winds of up to 150mph (240km/h) triggered extreme damage, with power cuts to over half a million houses and a chemical fire from a plant.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has actually asked the federal government for instant monetary support in handling the fallout.

President Donald Trump will take a trip to the 2 states on Saturday to consult with individuals impacted by the hurricane, the White House stated.

Laura has actually now been devalued to hurricane status, however heavy rain is still falling on a number of states.

In Haiti, which was earlier terribly struck by storms Marco and Laura, a minimum of 31 individuals are now reported to have actually passed away.

What’s the most current in the US?

Mr Edwards stated he has actually asked President Trump to state a federal catastrophe for 23 parishes in Louisiana.

"Hurricane Laura is the 5th greatest storm to make landfall in the United States in taped history and the initially in memory to preserve significant hurricane strength as it took a trip through Louisiana