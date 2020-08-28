Hurricane Laura damage: Before and after satellite images of Louisiana show widespread destruction

Hurricane Laura roared through southwestern Louisiana early Wednesday early morning, eliminating 6 and leaving a broad courseof destruction CNN has actually acquired brand-new satellite images from Maxar Technologies that are revealing simply how damaging the storm was.

At the Lake Charles Regional Airport, it appears the Freeman Jet Center and airplane garages on the northern end of the airport have actually sustained substantial damage.

A number of structures have big parts of their roofing systems missing out on. It appears the particles has actually been spread amongst the premises and the runways.

Just under 2 miles to the northeast, houses in the area west of the Lake Charles Memorial Hospital for Women appears to likewise have actually sustained substantial damage.

On either side of Gauthier Road, particles clutters the lawns of houses and it appears that the majority of of them have actually had comprehensive roofing system damage. A mile southwest, a neighborhood of mobile houses along Flounder Drive and Tuna Lane appear to have likewise continual damage as the Category 4 hurricane came through Lake Charles,Louisiana It appears that some houses along Tuna Lane had floodwaters from a neighboring canal near their houses. Almost 9 miles away, the satellite images appear to show that Grand Lake High School evaded roof damage. However, structures close by appear to have actually been almost wiped out throughout the storm. On either side of Louisiana Highway 384, the roofing systems of a number of the structures near the high school are shredded or totally missing out on. In Cameron …

