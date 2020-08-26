Hurricane Laura could bring “life-threatening storm surge”

Hurricane Laura is anticipated to knock into the Louisiana and Texas coasts as a Category 3 storm Wednesday night. At least 20 million individuals remain in the storm’s course and half a million have actually been purchased to leave.

The hurricane, presently a Category 2, was “rapidly intensifying” over the Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center stated, including that it’s anticipated to “produce a life-threatening storm surge, extreme winds and flash flooding over eastern Texas and portions of Louisiana.”

As of 5 a.m. ET, Laura lay about 315 miles south-southeast of Lake Charles, Louisiana and 335 miles southeast of Galveston, Texas, according to the hurricane center. It was moving northwest at 15 miles per hour and had optimal continual winds of 110 miles per hour.

The center stated, “On the forecast track, Laura should approach the Upper Texas and southwest Louisiana coasts on this evening and move inland near those areas tonight or Thursday morning. … Laura is forecast to become a category 4 hurricane today, and is expected to be a major hurricane at landfall. Rapid weakening is expected after Laura makes landfall.”