Hurricane Laura causes flash flooding as it makes landfall in Louisiana



Parts of Louisiana have actually currently seen flooding





Hurricane Laura has actually struck the coast of Louisiana, with severe winds triggering flash flooding in the United States state, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) states.

The classification 4 hurricane is anticipated to trigger an “unsurvivable” storm rise as it moves inland with wind speeds of as much as 150mph (240km/h).

If it keeps those speeds it would be among the greatest storms to ever strike the United States Gulf Coast.

Half a million homeowners have actually been informed to leave parts of Texas and Louisiana.

Hurricane Laura made landfall quickly after midnight regional time (05:00 GMT) near the district of Cameron, in Louisiana.

The NHC cautioned any homeowners staying in or near the course of the “catastrophic” storm to “take action now to protect your life… in a reinforced interior room away from windows”.

“Get under a table or other piece of sturdy furniture,” the NHC stated, including: “Use mattresses, blankets or pillows to cover your head and body.”

More than 190,000 homes in Louisiana reportedly…