Hurricane Laura bringing “catastrophic storm surge” to parts of Louisiana

“Extremely dangerous” Hurricane Laura made landfall over night near Cameron, Louisiana, bringing “catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds and flash flooding” to parts of the state, the National Hurricane Center said earlyThursday The storm had actually heightened quickly into a Category 4 hurricane prior to knocking into the Gulf Coast near the Louisiana-Texas border.

Several hours after it came ashore, the storm was devalued to a Category 2 hurricane, although the storm was still incredibly harmful. The hurricane center said lethal storm rise was continuing early Thursday along much of Louisiana’s shoreline.

As of 7 a.m. regional time, the storm lay about 20 miles north of Fort Polk, Louisiana, moving north at 15 miles per hour. It was anticipated to relocation throughout western and northern Louisiana through this afternoon and over Arkansas this evening, and end up being a tropical storm in the future Thursday.