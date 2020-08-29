Hurricane Laura: 400,000 without power in Louisiana

Media playback is unsupported on your gadget Hurricane Laura left a path of damage in Louisiana and Texas

Residents in seaside locations of Louisiana in the United States deal with the possibility of weeks without power or water as the clean-up starts following the terrible effect of Hurricane Laura.

More than 400,000 were without power on Saturday early morning and 200,000 without water, authorities stated.

Governor John Bel Edwards states the destruction and damage stretch all the method to northern parts ofLouisiana

Fourteen individuals were eliminated by the storm – 10 in Louisiana, 4in Texas

In Haiti, which was earlier severely struck by storms Marco and Laura, a minimum of 31 individuals are now reported to have actually passed away.

President Donald Trump has actually stated he will take a trip to Louisiana and Texas this weekend.

What’s the current in the United States?

The White House has actually stated a significant catastrophe in numerous parishes in Louisiana – which will imply federal funds can be sent out to the hardest-hit locations urgently.

“Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster,” a White House declaration stated.

The Louisiana guv has actually called Laura “the …