Hurricane Isaias: Some Florida counties, North Carolina, Virginia declare states of emergency as Southeast braces

The hurricane, which forecasters state might reach the coasts of Florida initially, is anticipated to strike “as early as late tonight into tomorrow early morning, with the prospective to increase in strength to Category 2 [hurricane],” DeSantis stated at a press conference.

As of 11 p.m. EDT Friday, the hurricane was at Category 1 hurricane with end up to 80 miles per hour, and was anticipated to reinforce Friday night or later on into the weekend.

It lay about 135 miles south-southeast of Nassau in the Bahamas, and 265 miles southeast of Freeport on Grand Bahama Island, the National Hurricane Center said in a bulletin.

The guvs of North Carolina and Virginia both stated a state of emergency as well.

The hurricane was anticipated to strike North Carolina on Monday,Gov Roy Cooper informed press reporters at news conference Friday.

Cooper recommended individuals to attempt to stick with friends and family, far from the coast, or in hotels if they can. Some shelters will be open as an emergency safety measure, however capability in the shelters will be restricted due to COVID-19 safety measures.

“With the right protection and sheltering, we can keep people safe from the storm while at the same time trying to avoid making the pandemic worse,” Cooper stated Friday afternoon. “A hurricane during a pandemic is double trouble but the state has been preparing for this scenario so that we can do our best to keep people safe from the weather as well as the virus.”

VirginiaGov Ralph Northam stated the hurricane was anticipated to impact the seaside locations of that state as well, and he triggered the state of the emergency reaction as a preventative measure.

“Hurricane Isaias is a serious storm, and current predictions indicate that it may impact parts of Virginia as early as this weekend,” Northam stated in anews release “This state of emergency will guarantee areas and neighborhoods have the support they require to secure the security of Virginians, especially as we continue to handle the COVID-19 crisis.

The Virginia Emergency Support Team (VEST) was keeping track of the scenario and getting ready for severe weather condition, however Virginians were recommended to prepare if their location was a seaside neighborhood, and to look for weather condition notifies through the weekend.